The fastest selling used cars in February were snapped up remotely from dealers in just 24 days, according to fresh data.

Conversely, the slowest selling cars were still hanging around on car dealer forecourts for more than four months.

Auto Trader has compiled the exclusive data for Car Dealer of the fastest and slowest selling cars in February and the differences in performance is stark.

There are some surprises in both lists with some cars making unusual appearances – but the Peugeot 2008 tops the list of the fastest sellers, disappearing from dealers in just 24 days.

Director of commercial products at Auto Trader, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said it was impressive to see dealers were selling stock during lockdown just as quickly as they were in normal times.

Dealers have not been able to welcome customers into showrooms since the start of January and are operating under click and collect conditions until April 12 at the earliest.

Edwards-Smajda said: ‘Despite lockdown restrictions, the data highlights that some retailers are still managing to sell stock as fast as they were during normal trading conditions.

‘It’s hugely impressive and is testament to just how quickly they have been able to embrace the opportunities of digital retailing.

‘Importantly it also highlights that while physical forecourts will have to remain closed until next month, clearly there is demand in the market, and there are sales to be made.’

Auto Trader reported earlier this week that used car prices were up 6.6 per cent on the same month last year.

February was the 11th month of consecutive price growth in the used car market, it said.

But what made the top 10 list of fastest and slowest selling used cars lists?