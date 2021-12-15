Exclusive: Motorway reveals its top 10 used cars that received the most bids in 2021

2021 has certainly been an auspicious year for the used car industry.

With used car prices soaring to unprecedented levels, the second-hand car market has skyrocketed to become one of the most talked-about topics.

And with stories of some used cars selling for more than their new versions, car dealers across the UK have seen sales like never before.

Finding the best-quality stock at the right price has been absolutely key for car dealers to make the most of the used car boom.

With more stock than ever on our platform, we have been able to supply our dealers with exactly the right stock at the right time.

More than 100,000 used cars have been sold on Motorway since launch, with over 8,000 cars currently being sold a month and a new sale being agreed every five minutes.

As such, we thought we’d take a look under the bonnet at the stock we’ve sold this year – from sports cars to hatchbacks and everything in between – to determine which cars have been the must-haves of 2021.

Today, we can exclusively reveal the cars that really got our dealers’ engines revving in our daily online sales – see below for our top 10 most bidded-on cars in 2021.

What is perhaps most interesting is that it was an EV that took the winning spot in our Top 10, demonstrating that the used electric market is really heating up.

With long wait times for new EVs looking to continue into 2022, we’ll see even more demand for quality used EVs next year.

This particular Porsche Taycan 4S that came in pole position started a bidding war back in May, with a flurry of dealers vying to get the highest bid.

But that wasn’t the only car that got dealers the most excited in May – three other cars in our Top 10 also generated the most bids that month, including a BMW 330D and a VW Golf R TSI.

In fact, eight of the cars featured in our Top 10 went to auction between March and May, demonstrating the frenzy that was starting to take hold of the market towards the end of Q1 and into Q2.

The only car that featured twice in our Top 10 was the Mini Cooper Countryman – both cars were around five years old and proved to be a great buy for dealers on the platform.

The Mercedes-AMG pictured at the top of the story that slid into ninth place really caused a stir when it went into auction in September. Less than a year old, it had only 1,000 miles on the clock – and with very few new cars on the market, this was a dealer’s dream, eventually going for almost £165k.

As we come to the end of 2021, it is clear that used cars are still very much in demand across the board – we have hundreds of quality stock going live in our auctions every day.

So we look forward to helping more dealers find the best private stock in 2022.

On behalf of all of us at Motorway, we wish you all season’s greetings and a happy and healthy new year.

