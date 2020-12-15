Talks that would have seen SsangYong GB take over the UK Mitsubishi operation have failed.

A senior source close to the discussions has told Car Dealer that there were ‘substantial’ differences in the price both parties wanted for the Colt Car Company.

The failure of the takeover is likely to see Mitsubishi in the UK become a parts only business from September next year – with the sales of cars believed to be halted at the same time.

An official announcement is expected later today.

The senior source said: ‘The talks have broken down – it’s not happening. We couldn’t get close. We made an offer, they made a counter offer and it was clear we were worlds apart.’

It’s understood that the talks failed because the Japanese company had ‘unrealistic expectations’ on the value of the remainder of the Mitsubishi business in the UK.

SsangYong GB was interested in the Colt Car Company because it would have allowed it to rapidly scale up its dealer network in the UK.

‘We have already taken on 10 Mitsubishi dealers and are in talks with 20 more,’ said our SsangYong source.

‘The Mitsubishi network is falling apart, some have gone to Suzuki, others to MG and Hyundai. We’re confident we’ll get a lot of them across anyway.’

Mitsubishi announced in the summer that it was withdrawing support for European models, effectively killing off the brand in the UK.

Car Dealer broke the news last month that Bassadone Automotive Group – the parent company of SsangYong, based in Gibraltar – had confirmed it was in talks with Mitsubishi Corporation about taking over the distribution rights for the brand in the UK.

Chairman of SsangYong Jim Tyrell – a former boss of Mitsubishi in the UK – was said to be the driving force behind the deal.

He was working with Nick Laird, former boss of SsangYong GB and now boss of parent company Bassadone to get the deal over the line.

The future of the team at the Colt Car Company is now uncertain as it’s believed the takeover would have saved a number of jobs. The company is understood to have already made a number of redundancies and as it moves towards a parts-only business it is likely it will need to make more.

Mitsubishi has been contacted for comment.