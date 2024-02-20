Family-owned Alan Day Motor Group backs £1.25m food banks campaign

Alan Day Motor Group is throwing its weight behind a campaign to raise more than £1m for food banks.

The family-owned car dealership business, which is based in Hampstead and New Southgate, is helping to raise £1.25m for Food Bank Aid in north London by supporting the Banks In Crisis Again campaign.

The motor group has made a sizeable unspecified cash donation, Car Dealer was told, and CEO Paul Tanner also arranged to bring rugby union stars Marlie Packer, who is the England women’s captain, and fellow England and Saracens Women player Rosie Galligan to a food hub in North Finchley yesterday to see the vital work being done.

While there, they launched the initiative to try to secure the future of 33 food banks amidst the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

Tanner said: ‘I am delighted to announce our partnership with Food Bank Aid in its remarkable Banks In Crisis Again campaign.

‘As a community-focused organisation, we are deeply committed to supporting the vital services that Food Bank Aid provides to our communities, particularly during these challenging times.

‘At Alan Day Motor Group, we recognise the importance of community support and are taking an active role in this fundraising effort.

‘This initiative reflects our commitment to not only the survival of these essential food banks but also to the broader mission of raising awareness about the increasing challenges they face.’

Alan Day marketing manager Darran Clarke said: ‘We hope to amplify the reach and effectiveness of Food Bank Aid’s efforts, ensuring that those in need receive the crucial support they deserve.

‘We urge individuals, businesses and the broader community to join us in this campaign.

‘Your support can make a significant difference to the lives of many. Let’s stand together to ensure that Food Bank Aid can continue its essential work, providing hope and assistance to those who need it most.’

Packer said: ‘Donations have really dropped off so let’s get behind them and do what we can.

‘Food Bank Aid helps 20,000 people a week including 5,000 children, so we need everyone to dig deep.’

The two players will be pushing the message out on their social media channels and asking Saracens for support, Car Dealer was told.

Other celebrity supporters include actress Claire Skinner, who starred in sitcom Outnumbered as well as the 2011 Doctor Who Christmas special among her many roles in TV, theatre, film and radio.

Around 400 volunteers sort, pack, and deliver 70,000 articles of food and essential necessities each week across north London.

Naomi Russell, who founded Food Bank Aid during the Covid pandemic, said: ‘We are under more pressure than ever before to help the food banks we support and the new wave of people having to use them.

‘It’s a tough time for Food Bank Aid and we really need as much support and generosity from the public as we can get.’

The charity said that last year in London there was a 35% increase in the number of people visiting food banks from 284,000 to 384,000, while a recent YouGov survey found that 1 in 6 families ate less or went a day without food because of escalating costs.

Pictured at top from left are Rosie Galligan, Naomi Russell, Marlie Packer and Paul Tanner