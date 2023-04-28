Family-owned Holden Group welcomes back Martyn Webb as he is appointed MD

Dealership chain Holden Group has welcomed back Martyn Webb as its MD for its showrooms in Norwich and the surrounding areas in Norfolk.

Group chairman Tim Holden, pictured left with Martyn, said: ‘It was important to me to find the right fit for our business and to maintain our strong family and professional values.

‘Martyn brings the perfect combination of historic understanding of our business, along with the experience and expertise that he has amassed with other leading dealership groups.’

Webb began his automotive career with Holden Group in 1997 as a sales executive and stayed with the business for 10 years, working his way up to sales manager.

Between leaving and returning, he has been a dealer principal with Sytner Group and a general manager with Mercedes-Benz Retail Group, as well as having various senior executive roles with LSH Auto.

Webb said: ‘To return to the business where I started my career 26 years ago and lead it as managing director makes me very proud. It was something that I always wanted to do but never thought I would.

‘I’m looking forward to working with new franchise partners and continuing the strong relationships that are already in place.

‘It’s an exciting time for the automotive industry with the acceleration in EV car technology and, of course, the implementation of the agency model for some of our brands.

‘My experience working with Mercedes-Benz on the agency model will enable me to support those changes and to make sure the business is well prepared.’

He added: ‘The Holden Group has been built on a solid foundation around its people and its culture, which is key when looking to retain and attract the most talented.

‘It also has strong values that are fully aligned with my own and that’s very important for me.

‘I offer my experience to bring a new dimension to an already successful and highly reputable group, and look forward to building on the good work that Tim and the management team have already put in place.’

The family-owned firm, which represents Kia, Volvo, Honda, Renault, Dacia and MG, has been in business since 1928 and has doubled the number of showrooms over the past six years from three sites to six, with its workforce now totalling 175.