Family-owned Lloyd Motor Group opens used car showroom in Newcastle

Lloyd Motor Group has opened its latest Lloyd Select used vehicle dealership in Newcastle.

Lloyd Select is a new offering by the independent Car Dealer Top 100 group that has seen it switch its focus to premium German marques, with the Scotswood Road showroom joining its BMW, Mini and bodyshop sister sites in the area.

David Stuart, Lloyd Newcastle’s head of business, said: ‘The whole team at Lloyd Newcastle are thrilled to have opened the doors to our new dealership, as well as introduce the Lloyd Select used vehicle scheme, featuring an exhaustive 97-point inspection process.

‘Our commitment to customer satisfaction drives every decision we make at Lloyd Newcastle, and with this comprehensive inspection, we aim to ensure that our customers not only find their dream vehicle but also experience unmatched quality.’

Sam Lloyd, the managing director of Lloyd Motor Group, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for us at Lloyd Motor Group.

‘With Lloyd Select, we’ve pinpointed an opportunity to expand our used car operations throughout the north-east and introduce a new concept to the Lloyd Motor Group portfolio.

‘Our refurbished and repurposed Lloyd Select Newcastle showroom is testament to our dedication and ongoing investment in the used car sector.’

Lloyd Motor Group began life with one BMW retailer in Cumbria in 1976, and the family-owned firm has now grown to employ more than 1,300 people across over 30 locations throughout the north of England and Scottish Borders.