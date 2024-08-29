Family-owned Peter Cooper Motor Group signs up with Omoda and Jaecoo

New and used car dealer group Peter Cooper is adding Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo to sites in Hampshire and West Sussex.

It is using part of its existing Volkswagen showrooms in Southampton and Chichester to create multi-franchised outlets.

The revamped showrooms will now offer the two Chery marques as well as Volkswagens.

As well as selling new and used vehicles, the sites will also provide servicing and repairs for the Chinese brands.

Omoda 5 models have officially arrived at the Southampton and Chichester showrooms, while Jaecoo’s J7 is set to follow later this year.

The new franchises follow Peter Cooper Motor Group’s recent expansion, which included buying Viking Garages Kia last summer.

The family-owned group now has 19 businesses across nine locations in Hampshire and West Sussex.

MD Darren Cooper, pictured, said: ‘I am thrilled to represent these new franchises, as they complement our current customer offering throughout the group.

‘Their innovative, futuristic designs coupled with extremely high levels of vehicle specification that come as standard equipment and seven-year warranty mean they will be a compelling customer offer for anyone looking to purchase a new or used car.’

He added: ‘Using the latest advanced technology and environmental protection and energy-saving techniques, the new Omoda brand will also offer an exclusive O-Club.

‘Exclusive owners will benefit from a global social platform, not just for the vehicles but also including a clothing range and a new modern way to interact with other Omoda owners.

‘We look forward to building the brand and creating a network of customers throughout our group.’