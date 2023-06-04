Family-run car dealer Peter Vardy gets in the saddle as official supplier for cycling world championship

Peter Vardy has struck a deal to become the official race team vehicle supplier to the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships.

The family-run business will provide 50 new hybrid vehicles for national federations to use in the road races, individual time trials and team time trial mixed relay at the tournament, which is taking place in Glasgow and Stirling from August 3 to 13.

The vehicles will boast a unique design highlighting the essence of the event, which will bring 13 UCI World Championships together for the first time in the history of the sport.

It also sees the Car Dealer Top 100 firm adding to its tradition of backing sport in Scotland, including as a principal partner of Scottish Rugby.

CEO Peter Vardy said: ‘As proud supporters of sport in Scotland, we are delighted to be the official race team vehicle supplier to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

‘It’s exciting to see Scotland hosting such a prestigious event and showcase on an international level our country’s expertise in delivering world-class sporting events.

‘We can’t wait to see the teams in action in August. Good luck to all the competitors!’

Stuart Turner, chief operating officer for the championships, added: ‘It is fantastic to welcome Peter Vardy as our official race team vehicle supplier.

‘With a reputation for providing a friendly, professional and reliable service, we are looking forward to bringing this respected Scottish business into the championships family as we prepare to host the biggest cycling event in history.’

More than 8,000 amateur and elite cyclists from over 120 countries will be taking part in the tournament that will see more than 190 UCI World Champions crowned.

Founded in Paris in April 1900, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling.

