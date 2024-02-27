Family-run car dealer Vospers signs up as main MG dealer for Plymouth

Family-run dealer group Vospers has continued an impressive period of growth by becoming the main MG dealer for Plymouth and the surrounding areas.

Last week, Car Dealer reported that the Devon-based retailer had strengthened its partnership with Stellantis by redeveloping its multi-franchise site in Plymouth.

Now, the Car Dealer Top 100 firm has struck once again by adding MG to its portfolio of brand partners at a new showroom on Marsh Mills Motor Park in Plymouth.

The showroom will initially be housed in a temporary location, facing the A38 and Marsh Mills roundabout, before a ‘fully branded showroom experience’ is opened later in the year.

Confirming the news, Peter Vosper, Vospers chairman, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the addition of MG to the Vospers family, soon to be open at our Marsh Mills Motor Park in Plymouth.

‘The ever popular and fast-growing MG brand is an exciting addition to our customer offering, giving customers even more choice from Vospers.’

The growth comes after a period of change at Vospers, with several manufacturer partners coming and going.

In 2022, Vospers parted ways with Renault and Dacia, believing it couldn’t grow its business at its Plymouth showroom and deliver the level of profitability needed. Therefore, it elected to terminate the contract.

Then, last year, Vospers has lost its Nissan franchise before adding Vauxhall to its portfolio in February.

According to its most recent accounts, published last August, the company now operates showrooms across Cornwall and Devon and has franchises with Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Cupra, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Mazda, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

It also runs four van centres, a Renault and Dacia service centre and three dedicated used car sites.