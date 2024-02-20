Vospers bolsters Stellantis partnership as it invests in showrooms and adds brand

Vospers has strengthened its partnership with Stellantis by redeveloping its multi-franchise site in Plymouth and adding a brand.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group already represented Fiat, Abarth and Peugeot at the head office motor park, adding Vauxhall in 2023, but it has also invested an unspecified amount of money in overhauling the showrooms.

It was the acquisition of the Vauxhall franchise that kickstarted the upgrade at the Marsh Mills outlet.

Peugeot has had a state-of-the-art showroom built to reflect the manufacturer’s latest corporate identity. It includes the latest tech and light displays plus a new customer pod layout.

Meanwhile, Fiat and Abarth, which share a showroom, have been relocated to join Peugeot and Vauxhall at the motor park entrance, with a newly built showroom next to Vauxhall completed this month and now open.

The Vauxhall franchise has also had a showroom upgrade.

Nick Vosper, managing director of Vospers Motor House, said: ‘The investment in relocating and upgrading our Peugeot showroom is something my father Peter and I are extremely proud of.

‘The new-look showroom offers a comprehensive and exciting range for new and existing customers.’

He added: ‘The recent investment in our Marsh Mills motor park shows our commitment to the future of motoring in the south-west as we continue to drive forwards, delivering our customers the best possible car-buying experience.’

Vospers chairman Peter Vosper said: ‘Adding Vauxhall to our family of brands was an opportunity my son and I couldn’t pass up.

‘We had to welcome them to a temporary showroom initially, but we are now pleased to have given the brand and Vauxhall customers the new showroom home we promised them.’

It is the first phase of upgrades and changes taking place at the Plymouth site. Details about future plans are expected to be announced soon.