Family-run dealership Halliday’s of Bushmills looks to double annual turnover and create 40 more jobs in next five years

Halliday’s of Bushmills has announced plans to double its turnover to £26m within five years.

The move by the Co Antrim business will also see it create 40 more jobs, bringing the total workforce number to 70.

The family-run new and used car dealership, which celebrates its 55th year in business this month, made the announcement as part of an expansion phase that could see it take on more franchises in addition to its Citroen, Peugeot and Isuzu brands.

Talks are under way with a number of manufacturers.

As well as its car and commercial vehicle sales, export and aftercare services, Halliday’s is moving into the vehicle rental market for cars, commercial and pick-ups.

Managing director Lexy Halliday, pictured, said: ‘We have ambitious plans for the dealership and are looking at a range of options on how we can best achieve this while ensuring consistency of service to our clients and staff.

‘They are incredibly loyal to us. We value them and want to reciprocate that too.

“We are expanding. Halliday’s has been a “clicks and mortar” business since 2015, where we’ve seen an exponential growth in customers ordering from us online.

‘We’ve delivered vehicles from John O’Groats to Truro and everywhere in between.’

He added: ‘The move to fully electric and hybrid vehicles is the next big intervention, and like everyone else in this business we must adapt and respond to market needs and customer requirements.’

As part of the growth plans, it is also hoping to open a £57m wellness destination on adjoining land.

If given the go-ahead by planners, Bushmills Resort could create 300 more jobs locally.

Halliday said: ‘With the resort, it is important we start thinking ahead. In relation to Halliday’s, we believe both ventures can co-exist through innovative and sensitive design, along with natural screening and tree planting.

‘In the longer term and in the context of our expansion plans, if a suitable site can be found, it may make sense for our car, commercial and repair business to move to bigger population centres, but it’s just too early to say.

‘None of this will happen overnight, and if we do move, it will be in a planned and phased way.’

He added: ‘The message I want to get out is clear. The car dealership is our bread and butter. Our staff, our clients and Bushmills is massively important to me. This was our family’s first venture and its heritage means the world.’