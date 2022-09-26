Family-run Dick Lovett dealer group to open new BMW showroom in Melksham on October 17

Dealer group Dick Lovett has announced that its new BMW site in Melksham will open for business on October 17.

It is closing its Bath BMW showroom and relocating it to the new state-of-the-art dealership in Wiltshire, where it already has a BMW showroom in Swindon.

The Portal Road showroom in Melksham will be opposite Dick Lovett’s Jaguar Land Rover dealership, which opened in 2017.

As well as the new showroom, there will also be a 27-bay workshop when the Melksham site opens on Monday, October 17.

The BMW dealership in Lower Bristol Road, Bath, which is pictured at top via Google Street View, will shut for good on Friday, October 7, according to the Wiltshire Times.

It quoted a spokesperson as saying: ‘With over 50 years of BMW experience, we are committed to maintaining the highest possible dealership and customer service standards at all times.

‘With this in mind, we are moving from our premises in Bath to a large purpose-built centre in Melksham.

‘This new centre will feature the very latest showroom design from BMW, as well as all of the latest showroom and workshop technologies.’

Although there’ll be a 10-day gap between the Bath dealership shutting and the Melksham one opening, the family-run Dick Lovett Group said its team would still be available in the interim to help customers with sales, servicing and parts.

Dick Lovett, which was established in 1966, is the country’s longest-serving official BMW partner, according to its website.

The Bath site has been bought by property developer Watkins Jones, which won a battle with residents to put up student accommodation and flats for rent.