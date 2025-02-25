Family-run Fords of Winsford celebrates 400,000th customer after decades in the motor trade

Bosses at the family-run Fords of Winsford have been toasting an historic landmark after the outfit sold its 400,000th car last week.

Founded way back in 1959 by businessman Vernon Ford, the business has grown from a small local dealer on a family farm to one of the industry’s best-known independent retailers.

The firm now runs a 15-acre hypermarket in Cheshire and recently announced plans to extend its Trafford site to stock over 700 cars.

The celebrated company reached its latest milestone last Friday (Feb 21), when Michael Shiels collected a BMW X1.

Sheils is among Fords of Winsford’s most loyal customers, having bought 15 vehicles from the business over the years, and he was ‘overwhelmed’ to discover he now holds a special place in its history.

He said: ‘I’m completely overwhelmed, this is my 15th car from FOW and it won’t be my last.

‘The service is always brilliant, and to be their 400,000 customer is simply amazing, thank you!’

Despite now being 66-years-old Fords of Winsford remains in the same family as it always has been and is now run by John and Edward Ford – the grandchildren of founder Vernon.

Reacting to the latest landmark, John said: ‘I am delighted to see our business reach this milestone.

‘FOW continues to place high importance on family values, trust and customer care. Without our fantastic team, this wouldn’t be possible.’

Edward added: ‘This is an exciting time for FOW! With our expansion plans accelerating, we’ve got a great opportunity to drive growth, personal development and customer experiences while setting our sights on the magic 500,000!’