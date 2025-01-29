Used car supermarket outlines bold expansion plans as it agrees deal for additional land

A Manchester used car supermarket is to expand its site after agreeing a landmark deal to buy more land.

FOW Car Supermarket has purchased an additional 2.4 acre plot directly to the north east of its existing operation in Trafford, Manchester.

The deal will see the firm transform its site, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary, and double the amount of cars it can stock.

The plans include demolishing a redundant service centre which currently stands on the premises, replacing it with a new workshop and valeting facilities.

The site will also require extensive landscaping work as part of a major redevelopment project for the business.

It is hoped that the acquisition will see FOW double its stock volume from between 350 and 400 vehicles to between 700 and 800.

The expansion will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy with several jobs set to be created as a result.

Commenting on the plans, the firm’s marketing manager, Ben Mills, said: ‘We are extremely proud to announce our expansion and remain committed to presenting the UK’s number one car shopping experience.

‘Manchester is our home, and with this expansion we’re excited to drive choice, quality and career opportunities for the local area.’

As well as the Trafford site, FOW Car Supermarket also operates a location in Winsford, Cheshire.

The firm sold more than 11,000 vehicles across the two sites last year and is hoping that the latest expansion will see that figure grow even further.