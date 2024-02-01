Log in
Ashford Orbital Mazda, Jul 2017Ashford Orbital Mazda, Jul 2017

Family-run JCB Group takes over brace of Ashford Orbital dealerships in Kent

  • The JCB Group has expanded with the purchase of two showrooms in Ashford
  • It’s bought the Mazda and Kia sites from Ashford Orbital
  • Suzuki sales to cease but all jobs are safe
  • MD Jonathan Bischoff tells of his excitement for the future
Time 4:10 pm, February 1, 2024

The JCB Group has become the new owner of two Ashford Orbital dealerships in Kent, it was announced this afternoon.

The acquisition of the Mazda and Kia showrooms, for an undisclosed sum, takes the number of new car and van sales brands offered by the family-run group to 10.

Ashford Orbital, which is in Monument Way on the Orbital Business Park in Ashford, was a privately owned business that bought the dealership from Drake & Fletcher in October 2008.

The showrooms will continue to be known as Ashford Orbital Mazda and Kia.

The JCB Group has also taken on the Mitsubishi aftersales element of Ashford Orbital.

Ashford Orbital represented Suzuki as well, but Car Dealer was told that it will no longer be officially affiliated to the brand under the new ownership and sales will cease once the current stock has gone, although servicing will still be available.

No jobs will be lost as a result, Car Dealer was also told.

Jonathan Bischoff, owner and MD of the JCB Group, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming the staff and customers of Ashford Kia and Mazda into the JCB Group family.

‘Our customer-first ethos will hopefully please existing and future potential customers of the brands here.

‘We value our staff’s input and enthusiasm to be the best in the business and excel in customer satisfaction.

‘The ability to stock a large selection of vehicles will enhance our offering across our whole group of companies in Kent, Sussex and beyond as our online offering increases too. I am very excited for the future.’

The JCB Group – a Car Dealer Top 100 business – was established in 1998 by Bischoff and has car and van showrooms across Kent and Sussex, with 413 members of staff.

Image via Google Street View

