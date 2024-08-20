Family-run John Mulholland Motors raises £163,000 for charity in honour of late founder

Northern Irish dealer group John Mulholland Motors has raised £163,000 for a cancer charity, as it looks to honour its ‘legendary founder’.

John Mulholland died from kidney cancer, aged just 55, in 2019, with tributes flooding in from across the automotive industry.

In the years since his tragic passing, his family have continued to successfully run the group, as part of their drive to ‘keep his legacy alive’.

The outfit, which represents Skoda and Hyundai, has now announced that in the five years since John’s death, it has raised £163,000 to support the work of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the group’s work has now helped to support over 6,520 hours of nursing care across Northern Ireland.

John’s daughter, Shona Mulholland, now serves as the company’s managing director in Co Antrim and she says she is proud to be continuing her father’s legacy.

She said: ‘It is really hard to believe that it has been five years since Dad departed, five years since he walked through the showroom doors with his cheeky smile and zest for life.