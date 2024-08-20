Family-run John Mulholland Motors raises £163,000 for charity in honour of late founder

Northern Irish dealer group John Mulholland Motors has raised £163,000 for a cancer charity, as it looks to honour its ‘legendary founder’.
John Mulholland died from kidney cancer, aged just 55, in 2019, with tributes flooding in from across the automotive industry.
In the years since his tragic passing, his family have continued to successfully run the group, as part of their drive to ‘keep his legacy alive’.
The outfit, which represents Skoda and Hyundai, has now announced that in the five years since John’s death, it has raised £163,000 to support the work of the Friends of the Cancer Centre.
The Belfast Telegraph reports that the group’s work has now helped to support over 6,520 hours of nursing care across Northern Ireland.
John’s daughter, Shona Mulholland, now serves as the company’s managing director in Co Antrim and she says she is proud to be continuing her father’s legacy.
She said: ‘It is really hard to believe that it has been five years since Dad departed, five years since he walked through the showroom doors with his cheeky smile and zest for life.
‘That said, the light to be found in his tragic loss is that we have been able to carry on his commitment of supporting those who support you.
‘We are very proud that, over the past five years, we have raised over £163,000 to support the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre, which has helped support over 6,520 hours of nursing care.
‘We miss Dad more than we can articulate, but hopefully our actions of continuing to fundraise for such a worthwhile cause is in some way keeping his legacy alive.’
The money has been gratefully received by the Friends of the Cancer Centre, which aims to support not just those suffering with the disease, but their families as well.
Ana Wilkinson, chief executive at Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: ‘The sum raised by John Mulholland Motors is absolutely incredible and we are very grateful for the support and generosity of the team and their wonderful customers.
‘As we mark the fifth anniversary of John’s passing, his legacy of commitment to supporting local families affected by cancer is reflected through his family, friends, customers and colleagues at John Mulholland Motors.
‘It is clear that John inspired others through his own courage and strength.
‘Everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre is incredibly grateful for this support, which makes a difference to thousands of local families every year. I hope the team are incredibly proud.’