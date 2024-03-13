Family-run Pat Kirk Nissan adds Van Centre to Omagh site as part of upgrade

A Nissan dealership in County Tyrone has added a Van Centre to its site.

Pat Kirk Nissan in Omagh will be the only place in Northern Ireland offering new LCVs from the brand.

It came about after staff noticed they were receiving more and more inquiries about Nissan’s LCV range, which comprises the Townstar, Primastar and Interstar, and heralds a new era for the business.

The centre is set to become an integral part of the entire business, which offers customers new and used cars, Motability vehicles, parts and servicing.

Andy Crawford, Nissan sales manager at Pat Kirk Ltd, said: ‘We are tremendously excited about the addition of our new Van Centre and we look forward to serving businesses in our local area, as well as further afield.

‘It has been added to our dealership as part of a recent showroom upgrade and we’re sure it will prove extremely popular. Its arrival marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us.’

Townstar is Nissan’s all-new urban offering, equipped with tech normally only found in the passenger car category. It’s available with a petrol-powered drivetrain or a zero-emission, all-electric engine.

Mid-size Primastar features a host of intelligent assist features, while Interstar – the biggest in Nissan’s van range – is highly tailorable and marketed as the van for any job.

Crawford added: ‘We can’t wait to welcome a new kind of customer to Pat Kirk – businesses who work so hard throughout the year to keep our communities running smoothly.

‘We’ll have the Nissan vehicles they need, backed up by the great levels of customer service and attention to detail we’re known for at our family-run company.’

Pictured at top are Pat Kirk Nissan sales manager Andy Crawford, centre, with sales executives Shaun McNamee, left, and Raymond Peters