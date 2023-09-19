Used car dealership Spencer Flint Automotive takes bespoke road with new retail offering

Used car dealership Spencer Flint Automotive has launched another business offering to give customers a more personal experience.

The family-run firm, which operates from the Leeds area and specialises in prestige, luxury and sports cars, was established two years ago, mainly dealing in trade to trade, and achieved a multi-million-pound turnover within nine months.

Now co-directors Phil Johnston and Natalie Flint (pictured above), who have 20 years of dealership experience, are extending their offering after seeing a spike in demand by customers for a more tailored approach.

The duo have opened a fully bespoke retail arm of the business, offering an appointment-only, one-to-one experience.

They say this will allow them to fully understand what customers want and ensure that every need is catered for.

It’s designed to have a boutique, premium feel and, say Flint and Johnston, promises to offer a completely customer-centric experience.

There will also be the option to buy a vehicle online or over the phone and have it delivered anywhere in the UK.

It’ll be run alongside their business-to-business offering and they’re expecting to see a large take-up as people look for less of a ‘one size fits all’ service.

The physical showroom will offer an out-of-hours service, giving customers the flexibility to browse round the company’s range of cars or discuss opportunities for finding a vehicle if they’re after something specific.

Flint said: ‘One of the reasons we know Spencer Flint Automotive has done so well since opening is our client-first approach.

‘When people utilise our service they are dealing directly with us and are getting first-hand use of over 20 years of experience.

‘By opening this retail space, we can really bring that service to life – in real life! We are excited to see what magic we can bring to life for our customers in the next year.’

Johnston commented: ‘We have seen a need for a more personal and tailored service around the purchase of a vehicle.

‘I have lost count of the number of customers who feel that their needs are not fully met.

‘The feedback is predominantly that they would favour a consultative approach to being a cog in a sales process. As the business has grown, now felt like the right time to launch our retail offering.

‘We are absolutely confident that our refreshing approach, years of experience, premium facilities and bespoke solutions will blow a typical showroom experience out of the water.’