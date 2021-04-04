Warranty supplier WMS Group has made Neil Monks its new head of sales.

It follows the retirement of Malcolm Mcintosh after more than three decades in the industry.

Monks has a wealth of trade experience, having worked in sales, leadership and management and gaining knowledge from OEMs, fleet and leasing, including operating in overseas markets.

His tasks at Opteven-owned WMS Group will include creating a new dealer proposition and implementing product launches.

‘I’m delighted to be joining the business at this crucial and exciting time,’ he said.

‘WMS Group has all the potential and capability to continue to grow as an industry leader, and I’m looking forward to building on the successes and achievements that have already been established here.

‘As we begin to enter a post-lockdown world, the opportunities for us as a business and industry to maximise on what this new landscape looks like for financial and insurance products is an enduring one.

‘I’m thrilled to be leading the team in this new era of product and business growth.’

Mcintosh has worked within the warranty sector for 33 years – 10 of them at WMS.

He oversaw the sale and transition of WMS Group to Opteven, and was instrumental in its partnership with AA Cars, helping develop and support the AA warranty dealer network, as well as launching a new direct-to consumer warranty website.

Mcintosh said: ‘I’m confident WMS Group is being left in the most capable and competent of hands.

‘The management team couldn’t be any more professional, and Neil’s addition is a welcome and forward-thinking one in progressing and growing the business in what has been a challenging year.’