Fast EV chargers are now cheaper to use than slow ones, new analysis shows

New analysis has revealed it is now cheaper to use a fast EV charger than a slow one.

Data collected by the AA found last month it cost an average of £33.26 to recharge a battery to 80 per cent using a slow charger.

That figure was more than ten per cent higher than the price of using a fast charger, which cost an average of just £30.18.

The AA analysed prices without connection fees at 6,284 chargepoints across the UK. The body defined a fast charger as anything that has speeds of between 8 and 22kW

Slow chargers, like the ones often fitted to lampposts, were rated at speeds of up to 7kW, making them most suitable for overnight charging.

The study noted that many chargepoint providers offer subscription services that unlock slightly cheaper rates.

Domestic charging remains the cheapest option for electric car owners, with an average price of £20.94 to bring a battery to 80 per cent.

Rapid chargers cost £36.96, with ultra-rapid chargers setting users back £42.50.

The AA’s analysis also showed that running a diesel car is cheaper than using rapid or ultra-rapid chargers.

However keeping a petrol car on the road is only cheaper than an EV topped up at ultra-rapid chargers.

AA spokesman Jack Cousens said: ‘With fast chargers being the most common chargepoint available, there is more competitive pricing as operators battle for customers.

‘Slow charging is often found in residential areas where there is no off-street parking, so potentially a ‘parking rate’ has been included in the fees as cars stay plugged in for longer.

‘If EV drivers are frequently using slow chargers close to home, it may be beneficial to join the subscription service, especially as this can unlock prices cheaper than fast charging.’