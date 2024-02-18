Feb 18: Navalny body location unclear; Blinken’s prosperity plea to NI leaders; Seres 3 heads to UK

UK weighs up response in wake of Navalny death

Lord Cameron has signalled there could be fresh sanctions against Russian officials following the death of Alexei Navalny.

The foreign secretary joined other G7 ministers at the Munich Security Conference in calling on Russia to ‘fully clarify’ how the jailed opposition leader died. According to The Times, Cameron used the gathering to repeat the UK’s call for countries to seize Russian central bank assets currently held in the west.

It comes as Navalny’s spokesperson confirmed that the Russian opposition leader died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was ‘murdered’. But it remains unclear where Navalny’s body is.

Blinken urges Northern Ireland leaders to deliver prosperity for the people

The US secretary of state has urged Northern Ireland’s leaders to ‘work collaboratively to deliver prosperity’ for the people of the region.

Two weeks after the restoration of devolved government following almost two years of effective collapse at Stormont, Antony J Blinken spoke with first minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

His spokesperson said Blinken talked to them yesterday and ‘encouraged the leaders to work collaboratively to deliver prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland and to model co-operative power-sharing for the world to see’.

Serial rapist David Carrick won’t get state-funded Met police pension

Serial rapist David Carrick has been denied his state-funded Metropolitan Police pension.

Carrick, who was unmasked as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders and convicted of crimes against 12 women over 17 years, will lose 65% of his pension, estimated to be more than £10,000 a year, which was contributed by the force.

If the former officer is released from prison he can still receive 35%, which was his personal financial contribution.

New 18-month visa extension scheme for Ukrainians in UK

An 18-month visa extension scheme has been announced for Ukrainians who sought sanctuary in the UK in the aftermath of Russia’s illegal invasion.

From early 2025, those in the UK under one of the Ukraine visa schemes will be able to apply to stay for another 18 months, the Home Office said.

The first visas that granted three years’ leave in the UK under programmes such as Homes for Ukraine, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme are set to expire in March 2025.

Banks set to report record £50bn combined profits

The UK’s biggest banks are set to report record-high profits after a year that saw lenders benefit from higher borrowing costs.

Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Standard Chartered will report their financial results for 2023 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

On Friday, NatWest revealed it made £6.2bn – its biggest yearly profit since 2007 – and the five banks are forecast to make combined pre-tax profits of more than £50bn, which will be a record high.

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Japan’s flagship H3 rocket has reached orbit and released two small observation satellites in a key second test following a failed debut launch last year, buoying hope for the country in the global space race.

The H3 rocket blasted off from a launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Centre on time yesterday morning, two days after its originally scheduled lift-off was delayed because of bad weather.

The rocket successfully reached orbit at an altitude of about 670km (about 420 miles) and released two satellites, the Japan aerospace exploration agency Jaxa said.

Sir Paul McCartney reunited with lost bass guitar after more than 50 years

Sir Paul McCartney has been reunited with his bass guitar that he used on famous Beatles tracks such as Twist And Shout and She Loves You, after it was stolen more than 50 years ago.

A spokesperson for the former Beatle said he was ‘incredibly grateful’ for those who were involved in helping to locate the Hofner bass, which he bought in 1961 and was stolen from a van in London in 1972.

The Lost Bass Project launched a search to find the missing German violin-shaped bass in 2018, but traction picked up last year after further media attention and it was eventually found in the attic of a terraced house in Sussex. It’s still complete and in its original case but will need some repairs to make it playable again.

New Seres 3 arriving in the UK priced from £29,995

The new Seres 3 is heading to UK showrooms this spring with prices starting from £29,995.

It makes the Chinese-made EV one of the cheapest battery-powered SUVs on the market, undercutting rivals such as the MG ZS EV.

Just two specifications will be available – Active and Spirit – with both getting 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless start, a reversing camera, plus front and rear LED lights as standard. EV sourcing company IA Electric Vehicles will be distributing the car.

Weather outlook

Southern England will see spells of rain this morning, says BBC Weather, clearing to scattered showers in the afternoon. Western areas will see lighter showers throughout the day and it’ll be dry and brighter elsewhere.

A band of patchy rain or showers will push eastwards across England and Wales on Monday morning. It’ll turn bright in the south later on, but cloud and showers will move into the far north-west.