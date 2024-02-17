Maserati opens standalone dealership in Ascot after sharing premises in Egham

Maserati has opened a standalone dealership in Berkshire for the luxury marque after crossing the county border.

It had shared premises with Ferrari at the grade II listed art deco Tower Garages showroom in Egham, Surrey, for 25 years but now has its own dedicated Sytner Group premises in Ascot.

Sytner managing director Howard Rose said: ‘We’ve enjoyed a successful history at our Egham site for Maserati, but moving to a standalone site in such a prime location will be tremendous for both current and future owners.

‘Maserati is synonymous with elegant Italian design, innovation, performance and passion, and we look forward to continuing to be part of the brand’s exciting future in the UK.’

The Ascot site boasts a 14-car showroom across 395 square metres, with a forecourt that can hold 20 pre-owned cars.

The dealership features Maserati’s new retail store concept, designed to express the House of Trident’s power and prowess in Italian craftmanship.

Maserati said it combines the refinement of a sartoria – a tailor’s atelier – with the rawness of an officina (workshop), letting buyers ‘unleash their creative passion by bringing to life their own bespoke vision of the ultimate luxury car’.

Maserati North Europe general manager Peter Charters said: ‘After the launch of the Grecale luxury mid-size SUV, followed by the high-performance GranTurismo coupe, this is another extremely exciting time to be launching an additional brand-new Maserati site in the UK, which perfectly embodies our values.

‘From the early stages of developing a new car to the complete luxury retail experience, everything at Maserati is designed with the client in mind.’