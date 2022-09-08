Ferrari confirms highly anticipated Purosangue SUV will be unveiled on September 13

Ferrari will unveil its much talked about Purosangue performance SUV on September 13, the Italian firm has confirmed.

Announcing it via a short teaser video posted to social media, the Maranello-based outfit gave a view of the front end of the new SUV under heavy disguise, accompanied by a soundtrack of the new car’s engine.

Predicted to be powered by a V12, the Purosangue is to be Ferrari’s first ever SUV, after the firm previously promised never to build one.

It could use the 6.5-litre unit that is already adopted by the 812 Superfast.

There, it produces close to 800bhp and allows the Superfast to go from 0-60mph in just under three seconds.

You heard it here first.

More will be revealed on the 13th of September.#FerrariPurosangue #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/xQOTpdJBiM — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 6, 2022

Although the larger Purosangue would undoubtedly carry a weight penalty over the 812, that V12 engine will give it some serious performance.

Arriving as Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue will enter a very competitive segment, with rivals including the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. All three adopt V8 engines, although the Bentayga is also available with a larger W12 engine.

We know you love to brighten #Ferrari teaser pictures… pic.twitter.com/uPJVU607nW — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 5, 2022

As yet, it isn’t known whether or not Ferrari will offer the Purosangue with a smaller V8 engine – akin to the one powering its Roma and Portofino models – which might bring less outright performance but also bring down its price.

There is also the potential for a hybrid V6 engine – such as the one recently used in the 296 GTB – which would help lower the Purosangue’s emissions and improve fuel economy.