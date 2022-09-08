Log in

News

Ferrari confirms highly anticipated Purosangue SUV will be unveiled on September 13

  • Ferrari Purosangue set for September 13 reveal
  • Italian firm posts short teaser video on Twitter showing car under heavy disguise
  • Model will be Ferrari’s first ever SUV and is set to go head-t0-head with Lamborghini Urus

Time 7:37 am, September 8, 2022

Ferrari will unveil its much talked about Purosangue performance SUV on September 13, the Italian firm has confirmed.

Announcing it via a short teaser video posted to social media, the Maranello-based outfit gave a view of the front end of the new SUV under heavy disguise, accompanied by a soundtrack of the new car’s engine.

Predicted to be powered by a V12, the Purosangue is to be Ferrari’s first ever SUV, after the firm previously promised never to build one.

Advert

It could use the 6.5-litre unit that is already adopted by the 812 Superfast.

There, it produces close to 800bhp and allows the Superfast to go from 0-60mph in just under three seconds.

Although the larger Purosangue would undoubtedly carry a weight penalty over the 812, that V12 engine will give it some serious performance.

Arriving as Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue will enter a very competitive segment, with rivals including the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. All three adopt V8 engines, although the Bentayga is also available with a larger W12 engine.

Advert

As yet, it isn’t known whether or not Ferrari will offer the Purosangue with a smaller V8 engine – akin to the one powering its Roma and Portofino models – which might bring less outright performance but also bring down its price.

There is also the potential for a hybrid V6 engine – such as the one recently used in the 296 GTB – which would help lower the Purosangue’s emissions and improve fuel economy.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51