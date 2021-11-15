Log in

News

Ferrari expands dealer network as Sytner opens new dealership in Glasgow

  • Sytner to open Scotland’s second Ferrari dealership in Glasgow
  • First time Ferrari has added an additional franchise for more than 15 years
  • Site is Sytner’s fifth Ferrari dealership

Time 14 seconds ago

Sytner Group is opening a new Ferrari dealership in Glasgow after the Italian supercar maker awarded its first additional franchise for over 15 years.

Graypaul Glasgow, located close to Glasgow Airport, is just the second Ferrari dealership in Scotland.

It is Sytner’s fifth Ferrari site and the firm says the showroom will open its doors during Q1 of 2022.

Advert

In the meantime, the sales team are already fully operational and are working from a purpose-built marketing suite located on site.

Among the facilities at the state-of-the-art premises will be a 10 car showroom, a dedicated aftersales team and a fully-equipped workshop staffed by Ferrari-trained technicians.

The site will offer vehicles from across the Ferrari range, including used cars via the Ferrari Approved programme.

The scheme covers cars that are up to 15-years-old and supplied with a two year factory warranty.

Advert

Dominic Bell, head of business at Graypaul Glasgow, has over 15 years’ experience with the Sytner Group and already successfully leads the existing Ferrari dealership in Edinburgh.

He said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for the iconic Ferrari brand and we are privileged to be bringing the world’s foremost luxury sports car manufacturer to the city of Glasgow.

‘In advance of our official showroom launch, I was delighted to open the doors of our marketing suite last night and look forward welcoming both new and long-standing customers and Ferrari fans to Graypaul Glasgow.’

The Glasgow dealership joins existing Graypaul Ferrari dealerships in Edinburgh and Nottingham.

Sytner also operates Maranello Sales in Egham, Surrey.

Francesco Balli, regional manager, Ferrari north Europe, added: ‘The UK remains one of the most important markets for Ferrari, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of the dealer network into Scotland.

‘We know there are many passionate clients and fans in Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home in Glasgow – from where we are sure many a memorable road trip into the Highlands will begin.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51