Ferrari expands dealer network as Sytner opens new dealership in Glasgow

Sytner Group is opening a new Ferrari dealership in Glasgow after the Italian supercar maker awarded its first additional franchise for over 15 years.

Graypaul Glasgow, located close to Glasgow Airport, is just the second Ferrari dealership in Scotland.

It is Sytner’s fifth Ferrari site and the firm says the showroom will open its doors during Q1 of 2022.

In the meantime, the sales team are already fully operational and are working from a purpose-built marketing suite located on site.

Among the facilities at the state-of-the-art premises will be a 10 car showroom, a dedicated aftersales team and a fully-equipped workshop staffed by Ferrari-trained technicians.

The site will offer vehicles from across the Ferrari range, including used cars via the Ferrari Approved programme.

The scheme covers cars that are up to 15-years-old and supplied with a two year factory warranty.

Dominic Bell, head of business at Graypaul Glasgow, has over 15 years’ experience with the Sytner Group and already successfully leads the existing Ferrari dealership in Edinburgh.

He said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for the iconic Ferrari brand and we are privileged to be bringing the world’s foremost luxury sports car manufacturer to the city of Glasgow.

‘In advance of our official showroom launch, I was delighted to open the doors of our marketing suite last night and look forward welcoming both new and long-standing customers and Ferrari fans to Graypaul Glasgow.’

The Glasgow dealership joins existing Graypaul Ferrari dealerships in Edinburgh and Nottingham.

Sytner also operates Maranello Sales in Egham, Surrey.

Francesco Balli, regional manager, Ferrari north Europe, added: ‘The UK remains one of the most important markets for Ferrari, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of the dealer network into Scotland.

‘We know there are many passionate clients and fans in Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new home in Glasgow – from where we are sure many a memorable road trip into the Highlands will begin.’