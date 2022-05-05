Fiat and Abarth UK appoint new sales director as Iain Brown steps into role

Iain Brown has been appointed as the new UK sales director for Fiat and Abarth after he was promoted from his previous position looking after customer experience.

Brown, takes up his new position after three years working as head of customer experience and quality for Abarth, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Fiat Professional and Jeep.

His new position will see him take on responsibility for developing and implementing the sales strategy for the Fiat and Abarth brands in the UK.

Reporting to Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth country manager, Brown will have a focus on growing the brands’ market share and improving brand experience.

The sales expert brings with him a wealth of experience, having first joined Fiat as Zone Sales Manager in 2008.

During his time at the company, he has held various roles within the Stellantis brands, including regional sales Manager and national sales operation manager.

Speaking about his new appointment, he said: ‘I am thrilled to be taking up the position of sales director for Fiat and Abarth UK and look forward to working collectively to build a clear roadmap for the sales strategy for the respective brands.

‘Having first joined the FCA family – now Stellantis – in 2008, having been so impressed by the second generation 500, it is a very timely move for me, given the same impact the third generation, fully-electric New 500 is having 14 years on.

‘As a self-confessed petrol head, Abarth is a dream to work for. You can’t help but smile when you see, hear or drive one – turning the iconic design of the Fiat 500 into a brilliantly compact performance car suitable for the track or everyday life.’

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth country manager, added: ‘It goes without saying that we’re delighted to appoint Iain to the role of Sales Director for Fiat and Abarth.

‘Having worked in the field when he first joined the Stellantis family back in 2008, he has a longstanding product knowledge and affinity with the two brands, which will be crucial in developing and implementing our future sales strategy for the Fiat and Abarth brands in the UK.’