Fiat confident of meeting 2025 ZEV mandate targets despite new boss admitting ‘challenges’

Fiat is confident of meeting this year’s tougher ZEV mandate targets thanks to its new ‘E-Grant’ initiative which is getting buyers into electric cars.

That is the verdict of the Italian brand’s new UK boss, who believes that the firm’s increasingly strong line-up of EVs is helping to stand it in good stead.

Guiseppe Cava, who was appointed as Fiat’s UK MD earlier this year, has admitted that the targets represent a significant ‘challenge’ for carmakers but was keen to highlight the impact of the outfit’s new customer incentive scheme.

The firm’s ‘E-Grant’ offering, which shaves up to £4,220 off the price of an electric car, was announced last year and came into force on January 1.

It is hoped that the scheme will help to meet the hotly-debated much-talked about ZEV mandate targets, amid talk of changes from the Government.

Labour is currently consulting on changes to the ZEV mandate, which could include making it easier for non-compliant manufacturers to avoid fines in future.

Car Dealer recently reported that no carmakers received fines for missing last year’s 22% target, thanks to ‘flexibilities’ within the rules.

However, with the figure rising to 28% in 2025, there are concerns that some firm could fall foul of the regulations this time out.

Speaking about the impact of the ZEV mandate, Cava told the PA News Agency: ‘The mandate is a subject I fear because when it was announced we only had one electric model on offer, the 500e.

‘We have done several initiatives. When the government dropped the electric vehicle grants, 12 months later we introduced the Fiat ‘E-Grant’ scheme.

‘Firstly, it was offered to the 500e and then we expanded to the 600e. The ‘E-Grant’ allows customers to receive up to a £4,220 price reduction on those models to make them more affordable. It’s certainly a challenging target, but we have a lot more offerings now.

‘We also have the Abarth 500 and 600e from our performance division and now we have the new Fiat Grande Panda, which will be one of the biggest contributors.’

The Abarth and Fiat range now includes five different EV options. Prices start at £21,995 for a Fiat 500e with the ‘E-Grant’ reduction, making it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale.