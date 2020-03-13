Fine Cars joins the SsangYong family

AWARD-WINNING Fine Cars has joined SsangYong Motors’ growing UK dealer network after adding the brand to its Gosport site.

Fine Cars, which has four sites and last year won the Franchised Workshop of the Year category at Car Dealer Magazine’s Aftermarket Excellence Awards, said it prided itself on customer satisfaction. The company offers a range of services encompassing new and used car sales, servicing, car rental and MOTs.

Brett Duke, director of the family-owned business, which was established in 1982, said: ‘Fine Cars have kickstarted 2020 with massively positive momentum and we are delighted to adopt the SsangYong business for Gosport, Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

‘The SsangYong product range doesn’t conflict with our existing new car operations but it does add four key vehicle types, including an LCV in the Musso, to increase customer choice and give us more opportunities to secure conquest business.

‘The SsangYong franchise is a perfect fit for our well-presented showroom in Gosport. We look forward to a long, co-operative and mutually prosperous business partnership with SsangYong Motors UK, and their experienced team.’

Nick Laird, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Fine Cars to the SsangYong brand. Given the dealership’s well-established history and time of service, we are confident this will be a successful partnership, and we remain on track to reach our goal of 90 franchised dealers by the end of 2020.’

