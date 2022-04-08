Fire breaks out at Beckenham classic car dealership overnight

Firefighters were called to a classic car dealership in Beckenham early today (April 8) after a blaze broke out.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were at the scene on Kings Hall Road, according to a report from London Fire Brigade.

It is believed to be Aston Martin specialist Pugsley & Lewis, which is based on Kings Hall Road, after London Fire Brigade shared a photo of the workshop with a DB6 on the ramps and the location of the fire.

The first floor and roof of the two-storey building were alight, with lots of smoke produced according to the fire service.

No injuries have been reported so far and it is unknown exactly what damage has been done to the building and any cars currently. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Station commander David Reed, who was at the scene, said: ‘The centre section of the building was alight. Firefighters worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control.

‘The blaze was producing heavy smoke, which went in the direction away from residential properties, but those in the immediate area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

‘Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the morning alongside fire investigators who are working to determine the cause of the fire.

‘Access to Kings Hall Road is limited with road closures in place at the junction of Aldersmead Road and on Bridge Road. We encourage people to avoid the area.’

Picture credit: London Fire Brigade