Fired up: How sales staff at Perth VW dealer have used a motorhome to bounce back from showroom blaze

To work in car sales you have to be able to think on your feet and adapt to any situation.

However, for staff at Camerons Volkswagen Perth that ability has been tested to the absolute limit over recent days.

Last week, Car Dealer reported that a fire ripped through the workshop and parts area of the dealership, leading to a major response from the emergency services.

The fire brigade sent six appliances to the scene and battled the flames throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning before finally bringing them under control.

While the blaze caused significant damage to the building, staff have been working hard and have come up with a novel way of remaining operational.

Writing on social media, the firm confirmed that sales staff are currently available and ready to take calls – from a motorhome parked on the forecourt.

The camper van, which has been embossed with Volkswagen branding – is allowing the dealership to continue completing sales and making money.

In a Facebook post written over the weekend, the firm said: ‘The Cameron Group is made of strong stuff!

Today we have our sales team Carlo, Donald, Paul and Stephen here to look after you.

‘Any enquiries or concerns the guys are here and happy to discuss!’

Last week’s fire resulted in the closure of Dunkeld Road between Gowan’s Terrance and Bute Drive.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘We were alerted at 1.06am on Thursday, October 12 to reports of a fire within a commercial premises in Perth.

‘Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the city’s Dunkeld Road, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

‘As of 11am on October 12, two appliances remain on scene with crews working to dampen down remaining hotspots.

‘There are no casualties.’

Car Dealer has approached Camerons for comment.

Main image: Camerons Volkswagen