Volkswagen dealership remains closed following workshop fire that broke out overnight

A Volkswagen dealership in Perth, Scotland, has been closed since Thursday (October 12) following a fire that broke out overnight.

Franchised car dealership Cameron Volkswagen Perth, on Dunkeld Road, were forced to close when a fire broke out in the workshop and parts area.

On Facebook today, the car dealer wrote: ‘We’re currently working hard to become operational. As always our number one focus is our customers.’

Emergency services were called just after 1am on yesterday to what was already a blazing fire.

Both police and fire crews were on the scene and remained there until 11am.

The fire also resulted in the closure of Dunkeld Road between Gowan’s Terrance and Bute Drive.

STV reports that a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘We were alerted at 1.06am on Thursday, October 12 to reports of a fire within a commercial premises in Perth.

‘Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the city’s Dunkeld Road, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

‘As of 11am on October 12, two appliances remain on scene with crews working to dampen down remaining hotspots.

‘There are no casualties.’

Image credit: Google Maps/Cameron Motor Group