First 22 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts in huge day for new car industry

New car registrations may have slumped in recent times due to ongoing supply chain issues but it’s still been a busy day for dealers across the country as the new 22 registration comes into circulation.

Six months on from the arrival of the 71 plate, the first 22 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts this morning.

Several happy customers have been collecting their brand new cars with some showrooms even carrying out midnight handovers.

One such event was held by Marshall Mercedes-Benz of Preston which saw seven customers arrive in the middle of the night to collect their new wheels.

It’s the morning after the night before ….. what a brilliant and enjoyable #22Reg midnight handover event at Marshall #MercedesBenz of #Preston last night. What a way to kick off the 1st March and #NewRegDay! pic.twitter.com/ZrEuHHk1Qk — Marshall Mercedes-Benz (@MMGMercedesBenz) March 1, 2022

Elsewhere, customers arrived at a more reasonable hour to drive away in their brand new cars.

At Marshall Toyota in Ashford, it was light by the time their first customer – a Mr Booth – arrived to pick up his is brand new GR Yaris.

Meanwhile, at the dealer group’s Skoda showroom in Oxford, the first consumers of the day were Ross and Hannah Mitchell.

The first handover of many #22Regs @MarshallSKODA #Oxford today! Hannah Mitchell & Ross Mitchell (our Parts Manager) collecting a 3rd consecutive new car from Haseeb Rashid, Sales Executive, on #NewRegDay! Lots of excitement and much more to come! #marshallmoments pic.twitter.com/B4pvmJI12p — Marshall ŠKODA (@MarshallSKODA) March 1, 2022

Away from Marshall, Carlisle Audi had a pair of RS3s prepped and ready for their new owners this morning, while the weather was perfect for the big day at Furrows Ford in Shropshire.

Happy #NewReg day! Here are 2 brand new 22 reg Audi RS3’s which are being picked up by 2 very happy customers!#Audi #RS3 pic.twitter.com/K3Shs9nyNo — Carlisle Audi (@Carlisleaudi) March 1, 2022

Not only is it the first day of spring, it’s also the launch of the new 2️⃣2️⃣ reg day!

Will you be picking up your new set of wheels today? *Beep Beep* #furrows #NewReg #22plate pic.twitter.com/MBd51PJMGr — Furrows Group (@FurrowsGroup) March 1, 2022

Other dealers were offering a delivery service this morning, such as County Garage Ford in Kent, which was seen loading an orange Focus ST onto the back of a truck ready for its new owener.

You don’t need sunshine when you have a stunning Focus ST in Orange Fury being delivered to your door Have you seen many ’22’ plates yet?#new22reg #countygarageford #fordhernebay pic.twitter.com/a6EHpiaC8L — County Garage Ford (@County_Garage) March 1, 2022

Finally, it wasn’t just humans getting excited about the change of plates – as this adorable snap from Lloyd Newcastle Mini shows…

That face you pull when you realise the 22-plate is finally here… Happy 1st March! Who’s taking delivery of their brand-new 22-plate MINI today? ✨ pic.twitter.com/T2cuIBNskq — Lloyd Newcastle MINI (@NewcastleMINI) March 1, 2022

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’72’ registration on September 1.