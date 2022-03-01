Log in

News

First 22 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts in huge day for new car industry

  • Dealerships across the country have been handing over their first 22 plate vehicles
  • New registration came into circulation today and will remain for six months
  • Dealers take to Twitter to show delighted customers collecting their new cars

Time 5 seconds ago

New car registrations may have slumped in recent times due to ongoing supply chain issues but it’s still been a busy day for dealers across the country as the new 22 registration comes into circulation.

Six months on from the arrival of the 71 plate, the first 22 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts this morning.

Several happy customers have been collecting their brand new cars with some showrooms even carrying out midnight handovers.

Advert

One such event was held by Marshall Mercedes-Benz of Preston which saw seven customers arrive in the middle of the night to collect their new wheels.

Elsewhere, customers arrived at a more reasonable hour to drive away in their brand new cars.

At Marshall Toyota in Ashford, it was light by the time their first customer – a Mr Booth – arrived to pick up his is brand new GR Yaris.

Meanwhile, at the dealer group’s Skoda showroom in Oxford, the first consumers of the day were Ross and Hannah Mitchell.

Advert

Away from Marshall, Carlisle Audi had a pair of RS3s prepped and ready for their new owners this morning, while the weather was perfect for the big day at Furrows Ford in Shropshire.

Get more from Car Dealer

  • Premium stories
  • Used car data
  • Magazine early access

Other dealers were offering a delivery service this morning, such as County Garage Ford in Kent, which was seen loading an orange Focus ST onto the back of a truck ready for its new owener.

Finally, it wasn’t just humans getting excited about the change of plates – as this adorable snap from Lloyd Newcastle Mini shows…

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’72’ registration on September 1.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51