First Response Finance – Finance Provider (Sub-Prime) 2024

While for some car buyers, securing finance is little more than a formality, others’ personal circumstances can make an agreement more than a tad tricky.

That is where the winners of this category come in to offer the very best packages they can to customers who can often feel like they have very few options available to them.

A serial winner of this prize down the years, First Response has once again scooped the gong after blowing voters away with its amazing customer service and fantastic range of products.

While our highly commended firms – Evolution Funding and Octane Finance – both impressed readers with their abilities at dealing with customers who fall outside of the normal lending criteria, First Response still managed to stand clear at the top of the pile.

Voters loved the firm’s painstakingly detailed customer service as well as their passionate team, and heralded the outfit’s commitment to always going above and beyond to help get the deal done.

The business employs close to 300 people at its offices in Nottingham, Leigh and Glasgow and places an emphasis on top quality service to both dealers and customers.

Reacting to the latest win, Daniel Casey, marketing operations manager at First Response, said: ‘We are really proud to have won a Car Dealer Power award.

‘It’s something that we don’t take for granted.I know that we’ve won previously but because we put the customers at the core of everything we do so it’s really humbling to have been voted for this by the dealers. We’re really really happy.

‘First Response has won this award many times and I think that’s really down to our outstanding service and our ethos within the business, which is very customer focused.

‘It’s about the ease of use of our product. It’s about the speed in which we try and work with the ease of use as well, we want to make things as simple as possible for the customer and for the dealer.

‘We’re all about providing solutions. Some of these customers may have been rejected elsewhere. We’re working with sub-prime so it’s about understanding their situation and providing the best service for those customers.’

This is a category which has been dominated by First Response over the years, so will the company be looking to defend its crown again in 2025?

Here is what Casey had to say about the year ahead: ‘So the next 12 months I think is really interesting.

‘The marketplace is certainly buoyant. We’re just very much focused on our core values, which are around customers and providing a good service. Hopefully success follows with that.

‘We’re still looking to continue our work with dealers and continue to expand our dealer network and really we just want to get as many people to have the availability of our service.’