First Response – Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) 2022

A good finance provider must be able to handle even the most complicated of customer complaints and our winner does just that.

First Response has been a serial winner in these awards over the years thanks to its outstanding customer service and brilliant products.

The firm employs close to 300 people at its offices in Nottingham, Leigh and Glasgow and places an emphasis on top quality service to both dealers and end customers

We chatted to Jonathan Such, the firm’s head of sales, about the win.

He said: ‘It is always a great achievement to be recognised first by Car Dealer, but secondly by our dealers themselves. We put a tremendous amount of work in at First Response to make sure that the service we provide is good as it should be.

‘I think all of the team members are really happy when we get accolades like this and it’s multiple times as well, which makes this even more rewarding.

‘The market is very competitive. There are many finance companies and equally everyone would probably say similar things to myself. I’ve got good team members to try to do the right things, put lots of effort into providing good service and lots of effort into making the product right for dealers.

‘It really is pleasing for us and, and an excellent benchmark against numerous people that are doing an equally good job.’

Such also reflected on some of the tough times in the last few years, brought on primarily as a result of the pandemic.

Despite a ‘tricky’ period in the last two years, Such remains adamant that First Response will continue to offer a top class service.

He added: ‘I think the last two years have been very tricky for us all. I think it continues to be tricky.

‘One thing I would say is that we’ve always maintained throughout the last 15 years, really going back as far as the great financial crisis, we’ve always stayed open, we’ve always maintained our service level and our funding lines as well.

‘That is not going to change in the future. Yes, it’s been tricky, but we’ve navigated it so far and we’ve got every plan to navigate in the future months and years as well.’