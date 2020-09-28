Porsche Centre Preston has signed a commercial agreement with a top restaurant in Lancashire.

The deal with Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Aughton, which has two Michelin stars, will see the high-end businesses work closely on a number of initiatives.

They have more than 50,000 social media followers between them, and will be collaborating on digital content, as well as bespoke VIP client events plus services.

There will also be the chance to cross-promote relevant news and offers.

The partnership will focus on their shared interests, which include sustainability and exclusive luxury experiences.

Tom Fox, centre principal of Porsche Preston, which opened last year, said: ‘Partnerships between like-minded businesses are the fabric of a thriving regional economy.

‘That’s why Porsche Preston is so excited to be linking up with a restaurant with a reputation for excellence like Moor Hall.

‘We hope our customers and Moor Hall’s guests will be excited about our new agreement too. We can’t wait to share our exciting plans over the coming months.’

Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, added: ‘We’re delighted to work with Porsche Centre Preston.

‘It’s a prestigious, local business that is renowned for offering a best-in-class product and service to its clients, much like Moor Hall.

‘In today’s climate especially, we found it refreshing for two brands to align and consider ways to elevate and support one another, and – more importantly – enhance the guest experience on both sides.’

Porsche Centre Preston covers 43,000 square feet and has had more than 10,000 people visit it in its first year. It boasts a 35-car showroom plus 13-bay workshop, as well as electric vehicle charging points.