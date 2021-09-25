Log in

Ford could be plotting to build EV gearboxes at Halewood plant

  • Ford believed to be in discussions with UK government about further investment in Halewood factory
  • Merseyside facility vying with similar plant in Germany to win deal to build EV gearboxes
  • All part of Ford’s plan to only sell pure-electric vehicles in Europe by 2030

Ford could be about to increase its UK manufacturing footprint by building a new generation of EV gearboxes at its Halewood plant.

According to Sky News, the Blue Oval is in discussions with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and a decision could be made within weeks.

If given the green light, Ford would likely pour millions of pounds into the Merseyside facility to allow it to build a new ‘eTrans’ electric transmission system.

It’s believed Halewood is vying with Ford’s other transmission facility in Germany for the investment, but it’s unclear if the firm is seeking subsidies or support from the UK government.

Halewood currently employs around 700 workers and Ford took full control of the plant earlier this year after having operated it as a joint venture with Magna PT (formerly Getrag).

Whichever plant wins the deal, it’ll form a crucial part of Ford’s plan to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.

If Halewood secures the investment, it’ll be the latest in a string of positive news for the UK car industry.

Earlier this year, Nissan revealed plans to build a new electric SUV and a battery factory at its Sunderland plant, while Stellantis safeguarded its Ellesmere Port facility by announcing it’ll be building electric vans there.

