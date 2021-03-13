The Ford Fiesta is now the most popular car for first time drivers according to new data.

This is the first time the Fiesta hatchback has topped the list from Compare the Market based on more than 2.2m enquiries on its website.

For the last two years the Vauxhall Corsa has topped the charts for drivers aged 17 – 24 years old.

The preferred cars for this age group has largely stayed the same since 2018, showing despite changes and new models these vehicles have stayed popular for young drivers.

Scroll down for the list of the most popular cars for first time drivers from Compare the Market.

The average car insurance premium from these searches has also dropped in the last year.

These premiums have dropped for all of the top nine cars for 17 – 25 year olds, although this was marginal for the Vauxhall Astra.

However, perhaps the appearance of the Toyota Aygo with an average premium of £906.35 over the Audi A3, averaging £1,866.39 in 2019 is a sign of the times.

While the Fiesta overtook the Corsa, moving up from second, the Volkswagen Polo has also stayed in third place for three years.

Following it is the VW Golf, which climbed to fourth in 2019 over the Renault Clio.

Next in the list after the Clio is the Vauxhall Astra and Fiat 500 – also as in 2019.

However, the Ford Focus has also grown in popularity and beaten the Seat Ibiza to eighth place.

The Ibiza now places in ninth and the Toyota Aygo has made an appearance in 10, knocking the Audi A3 off.

Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at Compare The Market, says: ‘Buying your first car is an exciting experience for new drivers and deciding on the make and model is a big decision.

‘It’s worth looking into the overall running costs for your desired car before you make the purchase, as these can fluctuate depending on which car you choose.

‘The biggest expense apart from the car itself is the annual car insurance premium.

‘Car insurance for those aged between 17-24 can be high as this age group is generally deemed to be a higher risk than more experienced drivers.

‘There are, however, ways first-time drivers can look to keep their car insurance costs down – one of the most popular is to install a telematics box which tracks your driving habits, passing the information back to your insurer, which could help lower your insurance premium.’

In total there were 2.29m enquiries from 17 – 25-year olds on Compare The Market in 2020, compared to 944,889 in 2018 and 1,987,382 in 2018.

1. Ford Fiesta – average car insurance premium £1,140.82 (down from £1,235)

2. Vauxhall Corsa – average premium £1,168.17 (down from £1,229.03)

3. Volkswagen Polo – average premium £1,130.59 (down from £1,215.73)

4. Volkswagen Golf – average premium £1,525.43 (down from £1,627.51)

5. Renault Clio – average premium £1,059.85 (down from £1,109)

6. Vauxhall Astra – average premium £1,372.39 (down from £1,377.31)

7. Fiat 500 – average premium £914.21 (down from £992.79)

8. Ford Focus – average premium £1,347.66 (down from £1,364.58)

9. Seat Ibiza – average premium £1,202.14 (down from £1,329.83)

10. Toyota Aygo – average premium £909.35 (new to list)