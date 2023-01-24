Ford Fiesta was the most commonly sold used car in 2022

The Ford Fiesta was the most sold used car by the top 200 used car dealers in 2022, according to new research.

CarCondor.co.uk has revealed the used cars the biggest dealer groups sold the most of last year and the popular Fiesta is in first place with 65,762 finding homes last year.

The used car data firm assesses used car stock levels of dealer groups across the country and provides our Most Stocked update every month.

While collecting this data the firm also analyses what used car models the groups have been selling the most.

In total, the top 200 dealers sold 1.9m used cars last year, says the firm.

The Volkswagen Golf was the second most sold used car by the top 200 with 50,081 leaving forecourts.

And in third place was the Ford Focus shifting 47,172.

Most sold used cars 2022

Source: CarCondor assessed top 200 used car dealers’ most sold used cars

Ford Focus – 65,762 VW Golf – 50.081 Ford Focus – 47,172 Nissan Qashqai – 44,341 Vauxhall Corsa – 43,996 Mercedes A Class – 43,296 VW Polo – 38,393 Ford Kuga – 34,185 BMW 1 Series – 31,752 Kia Sportage – 30,012

The models in the list include all derivatives and ages for the cars.

When it came to which models the used car dealers had the most stock of available to sell, the Ford Focus was the most available with some 10,447 available for sale on average at any one time.

And CarCondor says the Vauxhall Corsa was the fastest used car to sell on average last year taking 36 days to find a new home.

The BMW 4 Series was the slowest, taking 55 days.

