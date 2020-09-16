Ford’s financing division has brought in two more ways for new vans to be bought and financed.

Ford Options is a hire purchase agreement available to the general public as well as business users, and lets them select their deposit amount, the length of the loan and annual mileage, while Ford Options Cashplan adds interest and fees to the balance, paid in advance rather than monthly, with an optional final payment as well.

At the end of contract, customers can renew, retain or return the vehicle.

Louise Clunie, lease and CV manager for Ford Credit Britain, said: ‘Ford Options allows customers to drive a new Ford with a tailor-made financing package that suits their needs,.

‘This type of flexible product has been the most popular finance plan for Ford passenger vehicles in the UK for more than 25 years, and we are delighted to now make it available across our award-winning commercial vehicle range too.

‘The majority of our business customers currently finance their Ford vehicles on traditional loan agreements. Ford Options goes further by offering customers ownership, a planned and controlled change cycle, and choice at the end of the contract.

‘We can tailor their finance package to meet their acquisition needs, wants and desires, making Ford Options a more affordable option for many customers.’