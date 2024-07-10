Ford goes back to the future as it revives iconic Capri nameplate as electric SUV

Ford is stepping up its plans for an all-electric future with more than a subtle nod to its past.

That is because the Blue Oval has announced plans to revive one of its most iconic nameplates for its upcoming electric SUV – the Capri.

Launched in the late 1960s the original Capri became a firm favourite in the 1980s when its long bonnet and muscle-car focus made it a European interpretation of America’s famous ‘pony cars’.

Built in the UK for much of its life, the Capri appeared in a number of iconic television shows such as The Professionals, earning itself cult status.

The name was eventually killed off in 1986 but bosses at Ford have now decided the time is right for a return.

Unfortunately for fans of the original, the new Capri will be a completely different vehicle as an electric SUV sitting atop the MEB platform which is more commonly used underneath a number of Volkswagen EVs.

It has a range of up to 390 miles and will be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive setups. Ford claims that the Capri will manage 0-60mph in 6.2 seconds in the former and 5.1 seconds in the latter, too.

With a maximum charge rate of 185kW, the new Capri can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 26 minutes when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger. Ford hasn’t stated a charge time when using a standard 7kW home socket, but it’s expected to be quick enough to fully charge the car overnight.

Inside, the Capri offers up to 572 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place or 1,510 litres with them folded down.

There is also an impressive 17 litres of additional space, which can be found in the cars ‘MegaConsole’ beneath the front armrest.

A 14.6-inch central screen is the main point of interaction for media and navigation functions while a new SYNC Move system means that the display can be adjusted up and down to ensure that it’s at the most comfortable viewing position possible.

Ford has yet to confirm a release date for the model but it is expected to go up against the likes of the Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID 5, Volvo EX30 and Peugeot e-3008.

Pricing information is expected soon.