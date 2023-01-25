Ford in talks to sell Focus plant to BYD as Chinese EV giant steps up European plans

Ford has entered talks with BYD over the sale of its Saarlouis factory in Germany, it has been reported.

Insiders close to the deal say the Blue Oval is looking to sell the plant following the decision to end production of the Focus there in 2025.

It is believed that the Chinese EV manufacturer has expressed serious interest in taking over the site, as it looks to expand into European markets.

The Wall Street Journal reports that talks remain at a preliminary stage and no price has yet been agreed.

In a statement, a Ford spokesperson said: ‘As we’ve previously said, we’re investigating various options for the future and sustainable use of the Saarlouis site.

‘As part of this process, we’re in ongoing discussions with a number of potential buyers and have nothing further to add at this time.’

The future of Saarlouis has been in doubt for several months, following Ford’s decision to cull the Focus, which is currently built at the site.

After the announcement was made last June, Stuart Rowley, Ford’s head of Europe, hinted at the closure saying ‘we don’t have in our planning cycle an additional model that goes into Saarlouis’.

The news comes just a day after Germany’s leading union announced that Ford is planning to cut more than 3,200 jobs across Europe.

The majority of redundancies are likely to come in Germany, although workers in the UK and Belgium are also said to be at risk.

Meanwhile, BYD – which stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ – recently announced its first wave of UK dealer partners as it looks to start selling cars to British buyers.

The firm is already the world’s biggest EV manufacturer after enjoying huge success in China.

Its first vehicle to be launched 0ver here will be the ATTO3 – a C-Segment SUV powered by a 60.48 kWh battery.

Earlier this month, Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said European firms were facing a ‘terrible fight’ amidst influx of new Chinese outfits.

