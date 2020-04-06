Ford has created a blend of purchase and finance plans to give new customers a payment holiday of up to six months.

Designed to help offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, its ‘Peace of Mind’ programme will apply to car and van orders during April and May.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain managing director, said: ‘Ford wants to reassure customers that unprecedented times should not prevent them opting for a replacement new car or van.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Customers are putting a new-found priority on reliable motoring from a trusted brand and our innovative “Peace of Mind” programme helps achieve that.’

The manufacturer will help with payments, either as cashback when the vehicle is collected to help cover the first three average monthly payments, or a discount of the same value.

In addition, Ford Credit will defer the first three monthly payments for instalments to start in the fourth month of the agreement. It applies to car personal contract purchases (PCP) on Ford Options and Ford Acquire van hire purchase.

With zero per cent finance also offered on most Ford cars and all commercial vehicles, the Blue Oval said that its ‘Peace of Mind’ initiative meant six months of support across its range. The programme covers orders placed in April and May for delivery by the end of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with national guidelines, vehicle showrooms are currently closed, with sales taking place online and remotely.

For selected Ford customers needing their new vehicles urgently – eg, key workers, first-time Motability scheme users and companies involved in combating the emergency – dealers can arrange a safe way to hand over the vehicle.