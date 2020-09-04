Britain’s favourite supermini, the Ford Fiesta, resumed its place at the top of the sales charts in August.

Ford notched up 3,372 registrations of its perennial supermini in August, pushing July’s best-seller, the Vauxhall Corsa, down to fifth place.

The Fiesta was followed by the Volkswagen Golf (2,570) and the Ford Focus (2,391).

The top 10 list of best-selling cars in August saw two new entries. The Ford Puma slotted in to the chart in fourth with 2,128 registrations and was one of four Fords in the table.

The Kia Niro (1,417) snuck in to tenth place – the first time the car has had a place in the chart.

The top selling cars for each month over the past year have changed wildly – as shown by our exclusive graphic below – with ad hoc appearances from the BMW 3 Series, Range Rover Evoque and the Tesla Model 3.

July’s best-selling car and the Fiesta’s arch rival, the Vauxhall Corsa, was pushed down into fifth place in August with 2,081 registrations.

The Corsa was followed by the Mercedes-Benz A-Class (1,722), Volkswagen Tiguan (1,645), Volkswagen Polo (1,466) and the Ford Kuga, with 1,434 registrations, finished in ninth.

The Fiesta also carries on leading the year-to-date chart with just under 30,000 registrations so far in 2020.

The top 10 year-to-date chart is made up of the Focus, Corsa, Golf, A-Class, Qashqai, Mini, Polo, Tiguan and Yaris.

Overall, the August market was down by 5.8 per cent to over 87,000 cars registered – a dip from July but strong in a month that is traditionally weak.

Car Dealer analysed the registrations data live with ASE Global’s Mike Jones as it was published at 9am this morning (Sept 4) – click here to watch the broadcast.

