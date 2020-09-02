SMMT new car registrations look likely to be DOWN 5 per cent in August when official figures are released on Friday morning.

New car sales – which rebounded in July up 11.3 per cent, a figure correctly predicted by Car Dealer last month – are set to have dropped in August to around 87,000 units.

However, insiders say the underlying picture is one of growth as last August a large number of cars were registered due to emissions rules.

EU legislation meant a number of cars had to be registered before August 31, 2019, and this inflated the month to an unusual level.

August is traditionally the quietest for new car registrations as customers hold out for the new registration plate on September 1.

The fact this August’s drop is only marginal and comes off the back of a pandemic and tough economic climate will be seen as a win for the motor trade.

Our insider said: ‘It looks like the overall market was down 5 per cent overall for August with retail down just one per cent and fleet down 11 per cent.

‘There may be a few adjustments to the figures before Friday but it won’t change hugely.

‘You have to remember that last August had the registration of units due to emissions.

‘No one knows exactly how many of those cars were registered, but it is likely to have unfairly inflated last August so we’re not exactly comparing like for like this year.’

All eyes now turn to September, which many in the motor trade are predicting could be the biggest month of registrations ever.

Marshall Motor Group boss Daksh Gupta and Vertu Motors chief executive Robert Forrester have both gone on the record to predict this September 70-plate change could be huge.

However, there are concerns supply of new cars could restrict performance as many manufacturers struggle to meet demand due to factory closures during lockdown.

Official figures are due to be released by the SMMT on Friday morning at 9am.

New car sales up 11.3 per cent in July