Four more car supermarket groups sign deals with Manheim Auction Services, Cox Automotive confirms

Cox Automotive has signed new partnerships with four car supermarket groups which will now sell excess stock via Manheim Auctions.

The deal will see Car360, Chris W Roads, Phantom Motor Co and JW Autos dispose of their trade stock via the automotive services firm going forward.

They join the likes of Big Motoring World, AvailableCar, CarShop and Carsa in either signing or resigning with Cox since the start of the year.

The outfit also has vending deals with Peter Vardy Group’s CARZ and Carverse, which forms part of the Norton Way Group.

The new additions mean that the firm will now sell around an extra 2,000 vehicles per year.

Sam Panayides, sales director at Cox Automotive, said: ‘We are thrilled to have signed terms with these four excellent car supermarkets.

‘They have each committed a significant volume of vehicles into our auction channels, which, with demand for stock still sky high, is great news for our buyers.

‘It is evident our connected proposition is resonating particularly well with the supermarket sector.

‘We’re finding that these independent, family-owned and highly ambitious businesses are placing significant value in how business is done as much as our commercial terms and the blend of services we can provide beyond remarketing.

‘The constant we are hearing is they want partners who do not compete for their retail business and who can support their growth in a sustainable and collaborative way. This remains out focus.’

Of the four new firms, Car360 is an award-winning online supermarket based in Cannock, Staffordshire. It will also be using Cox’s platforms to source vehicles for retail and has established a stocking plan with NextGear Capital to enable further growth.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire-based Chris W Roads is a family business, trading for over 50 years and with an extensive site in Ripley.

Its trade disposals – typically mainstream brands valued between £4-6,000 – will now sell exclusively from Manheim Leeds each week.

Across the Pennines, Phantom Motor Company has agreed terms to sell out of Manheim Manchester fortnightly. The business specialises in sports and prestige vehicles and stocks over 200 vehicles in its 25,000 square foot showroom.

Finally, JW Autos will be selling exclusively through Manheim Colchester weekly in addition to using Cox Automotive’s marketplaces for stock sourcing.