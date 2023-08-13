Log in
Franchised car dealership is fined after it failed to identify Jeep driver suspected of committing a road offence

  • Car dealership TJ Vickers pled guilty to failing to give information to identify a driver
  • The driver of a 70-plate Jeep was suspected of committing a road offence
  • The family-run car dealership has been fined £660 by magistrates
Time 7:11 am, August 13, 2023

A Telford-based franchised car dealership has been fined after it failed to disclose the details of a Jeep driver to West Mercia Police.

The driver of a 70-plate Jeep was suspected of committing a road offence, according to local newspaper Shropshire Star.

Car dealership TJ Vickers appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court and entered a guilty plea.

It admitted to failing to give information to police to identify a driver.

The business was fined £660 by magistrates.

TJ Vickers, a franchised dealership based in Trench Road, Telford, represents Jeep as well as Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth and Suzuki.

The family business has two sites in Shrewsbury and Telford, and has sold cars since 1962.

In May, used car dealership Top Cars Telford was also fined for failing to disclose a Mercedes-Benz driver who was caught breaking the law.

The business in Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Dawley, Shropshire, was also fined £660.

However, it’s costs totalled more than £1,000 as it was ordered to pay court costs of £136 and a victim surcharge of £266.

In total the car dealership was ordered to pay £1,068.

