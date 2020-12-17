Extensive used car data on your dealership – including how your firm compares for used car stock numbers and web traffic – can be obtained with a free Car Dealer website membership.

By signing up to this website using your name and email address for a free account, you’ll not only get access to premium stories like our Car Dealer Top 100 list and the Used Car Awards Nominations list, but also extensive used car data.

Once a member you will also be able to sign up to Car Dealer Plus which will give you a premium, advert-free website experience as well as motor trade legal advice from our partners Lawgistics. Membership to Car Dealer Plus costs just £5 per month.

Car Dealer Free account

Sign up for free with your name and email address

Access premium stories like Car Dealer Top 100 list

Forum account

Comment on stories

Free used car data from our partners CarCondor.co.uk

Car Dealer Plus Account

Upgrade your free account for £5 per month

Advert-free, premium website experience

Free legal advice

Bespoke weekly email newsletters

All-news WhatsApp Group so you never miss a thing

Plus all the benefits of Free membership

Cancel any time

Car dealers can access the used car data from CarCondor.co.uk with a unique code that is supplied in the membership benefits area once signed up.

You will get access to market intelligence for free as part of your membership which includes the number of sales the top 200 used car dealers make, the amount of stock they hold as well as the number of visitors they get to their website.

The CarCondor.co.uk used car data is invaluable and will help car dealers benchmark their business against the competition.

To sign up for an account follow these simple steps:

Register for a free account here with your name and email address Or you can sign up with your social media accounts instead – we will only receive your name and email address and will not be able to post to your accounts Upgrade your account to a £5 a month Car Dealer Plus for an advert free website and free legal advice

Car Dealer is staffed by a team of journalists that produce a steady stream of news and features on a daily basis and a Car Dealer Plus membership is a great way to support the work that we do.

Thank you for your continued support.