Log in
iVendi service plan video JPEGiVendi service plan video JPEG

Supplier News

Free video offered to dealers to help boost online sales of service plans

  • Short animation explains concept of service plans and looks at other aftersales products as well
  • Digital arena seen as fertile ground for dealers to help offset falling sales volumes
  • Technique has been used by iVendi for all aspects of online vehicle sales since 2013

Time 1 min ago

Dealers are being offered a free video to help boost online sales of service plans.

Connected motor retail tech business iVendi is making it available to its customer base to add to their websites and other digital sales channels.

The 90-second animation explains the concept of service plans and covers others aftersales products as well, such as GAP financial shortfall, paint and fabric protection, wheel and tyre insurance, plus vehicle warranties.

Advert

Chief executive James Tew said: ‘We’ve been investing quite heavily in helping dealers to sell more aftersales products online following the pandemic because we believe it is an area where there is considerable potential.

‘Our internal statistics show that about a third of consumers will buy at least one aftersales product where they are offered digitally, so it is definitely a fertile area, especially at a time when stock shortages mean sales volumes are falling.’

He added: ‘In a simple yet effective manner, the videos help consumers to understand the benefits of aftersales products such as service plans and decide whether each is right for them.

‘They are a key way for dealers to sell aftersales products when customers aren’t coming into the showroom or are completing more of the process online, and have proved very successful, having a measurable effect on sales.’

Advert

He said that iVendi had used animations since 2013 to help with all aspects of online vehicle sales.

‘A key part of online motor retail is that consumers require explanations of some of the products that are on offer.

‘This is something we realised very early and introduced videos explaining options such as personal contract purchase and hire purchase.

‘These are quite widely viewed – for example, they have been watched by 6,500 car buyers so far in 2021 – and can play an important role in closing a deal.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190