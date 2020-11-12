With just a few weeks to go before Britain starts a new trading relationship with the EU, automotive firms are being offered free help to prepare for the change.

Following an automotive-specific webinar held on October 14, as reported by Car Dealer, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is holding other free webinars in November.

One on using personal data is to be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 11am, while one on business travel and investing or establishing in the EU will take place at the same time on Wednesday, November 25.

Businesses are also being urged to get going on three key actions ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

In its advice to firms, BEIS said they should:

Use gov.uk to identify changes affecting manufactured goods, such as new marking requirements or approvals needed. They might be unable to sell their goods in the UK and the EU if they don’t comply with the relevant regulations and standards from January 1, 2021.

There are different web pages giving further information, depending on the area in which the business operates:

• Placing manufactured goods on the GB market from January 1, 2021

• Placing manufactured goods on the EU market from January 1, 2021

• Moving goods under the Northern Ireland Protocol

Apply to the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) now to convert current valid EC-vehicle type approvals, including extensions continue selling and registering your products in Great Britain. Firms might not be able to place their products on the market in Great Britain if EC-type approvals aren’t converted into GB approvals.

Find out more about EC-type approvals here

Transfer VCA-issued EC-type approvals to an EU27 type approval authority to continue selling and registering products in the EU from 2021. Businesses may be unable to place their products on the market in the EU if VCA-issued type approvals aren’t transferred to an EU27 type approval authority.

Read more about transferring EC-type approvals here

To register for the webinars or to watch previous ones, visit bit.ly/UKTwebinar.

Businesses can also go to gov.uk/transition checker for tailored information and to sign up for email updates.