Fresh inquiry announced into 2018 death of car dealer who had heart attack at work

David McClenaghan died after suffering a heart attack while on duty as a showroom manager at Park’s Kia Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire on August 26, 2018.

In the heat of the medical emergency, the 57-year-old was able to dial 999 but the response of the emergency services sparked huge controversy at the time.

Reports found that paramedics did not get out of their ambulance after arriving at the dealership and left soon after arriving, when they saw no sign of McClenaghan.

He was eventually found by a security guard before losing his life in the showroom, Sky News reports.

Following the incident, the Scottish Ambulance Service carried out its own investigation but authorities north of the border have now announced another inquiry.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service will now conduct a ‘fatal accident inquiry’ (FAI) to investigate and determine the circumstances of McClenaghan’s death.

An initial preliminary hearing will take place on September 9 at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks said: ‘The Lord Advocate considers that the death of David McClenaghan occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held.

‘An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties.

‘The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.’

FAIs are used in Scotland as an equivalent to inquest proceedings in England. The inquiry will therefore not look to attribute blame and will be a more inquisitorial, fact-finding mission to establish the circumstances of the car dealer’s death.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: ‘A full significant adverse event review (SAER) was conducted and concluded in April 2019 following this tragic incident, with all actions identified being implemented.

‘We would once again like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr McClenaghan.’