GardX announces new five-year Ignite strategy and new corporate structure

GardX International today unveiled Ignite – its new five-year strategy and transformation plan designed to accelerate growth and further advance its customer value proposition on a global scale.

GardX aims to become the global number one provider of vehicle protection and F&I products, enabled by world-class technology solutions that offer clients industry-leading support and services.

This vision underpins GardX’s goal to become a truly digital-first business that harnesses technology and data to support clients throughout the entire customer journey, by delivering value-added products and services while delivering world-class account management.

The change has resulted in restructuring and strengthening the senior team as follows:

Victor Coutin will relinquish many day-to-day operational functions and become group chairman

Billy Coutin will become the group chief executive officer driving the day-to-day operations and strategy

Dylan Haskell will become the group chief revenue officer based in Prague, operating through GardX Europe and responsible for all business revenue and client relationships across the global business

Stuart Tyre has joined the organisation as the group chief commercial officer responsible to drive forward the commercial strategy and lead the transformation agenda

Perry Lee joins the organisation as the group chief operating officer responsible for enhancing operational effectiveness and driving sustainable business efficiencies

Victor Coutin stated: ‘With 19 years of fantastic achievements, we have become the number one paint and fabric protection provider throughout the globe, having a presence in over 42 countries.

‘We are now proud and excited to launch our new five-year strategy and transformation plan, which we have called Ignite.

‘This strategy will see the group make significant investments in people, process, systems and operations, and is aggressive in nature.

‘It is designed to revolutionise our overall value proposition, improve client experience, increase our international footprint and accelerate digitalisation across the whole GardX global operation.’

Billy Coutin said: ‘We believe that now is the right time to address some key structural and organisation changes in our operating model. This includes pivoting how we think, operate and behave.

‘With the sheer size, scale and diversity of the operation, we needed to create a more holistic business strategy and move forward as a fully integrated group with three divisions: vehicle protection, insurance products and digital solutions.

‘This will collectively harness the power of all our business attributes as one, which we firmly believe will provide our existing and future clients with a far superior offering and better customer service.’

Haskell said: ‘This strategy is truly exciting and one that will drive our business forward.

‘We have a fantastic portfolio of products which are performing well.

‘For example, in a few short years our GardX Assure business has become one of the largest insurance providers in the UK automotive sector.

‘The new strategy will further enhance our offering, which we believe will provide a unique, integrated, world-class service to all our clients.’